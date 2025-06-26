Kevin Spacey is planning to work again "in a substantial way"

Kevin Spacey has declared himself back, because apparently that’s something you can just kind of do—and he’s promising lots of work for himself, and the mean kind of forgiveness for his enemies, in the process. This, per comments the disgraced actor made at the Italian Global Series Festival today, where he was receiving a Maximo Excellence Award for, we’re assuming, that series of increasingly strange internet videos he posts once every few years where he pretends to be his dead character from House Of Cards. (Did you know he did one of those with Tucker Carlson in early 2024? We can’t believe we missed that.)

Spacey—who’s been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of men, but won the two major court cases surrounding the accusations—has worked sporadically, and mostly in low-budget indie fare, since the allegations against him became public knowledge in 2017. (His most recent credit is something called The Contract, opposite Eric Roberts—bringing together, at last, the stars of Nine Lives and A Talking Cat!?! in a single film.) But Spacey would like you all to know that you’ll soon all be talking about Kevin, stating that he’s “incredibly excited about going back to work in a substantial way.” When asked about the effects the last eight years have had on him, meanwhile, Spacey was upbeat and only eventually vengeful, saying, “These experiences have allowed me to stop, assess, reassess and listen, and be very grateful for the work I’m able to do both on screen and off screen. I’m filled with gratitude for those in my industry who stood by me, those individuals who were willing to wait for an outcome in the courts before they decided how they felt about me. Those people have my trust, and I will do everything I can to maintain their trust for the rest of my life.”

Oh, but woe unto those who doubted—your House Of Cards, or the producers of his Gore Vidal biopic that was filmed and then canceled by Netflix: “For those who rushed to judgment and decided I was guilty, and treated me accordingly, they have my forgiveness, but I am not seeking them out to collaborate,” Spacey declared. Certainly, the people who hand out awards at European film festivals seem eager to have the actor back in their good graces: In addition to this Maximo Excellence win, the actor was also given the Cannes-adjacent Better World Fund Gala Award for Excellence in Film and Television last month.

