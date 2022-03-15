KFC, the fried chicken fast food chain best known for mascots that make us vaguely uncomfortable and marketing gimmicks that make us vaguely nauseous, is attempting to subvert our assumption that the brand is only good at stacking battered pieces of mutant poultry muscle atop one another in various configurations. “We are so much more,” they plead to us. “We have untold riches to offer.”

To prove their range, the company has partnered with a degustation chef in Australia to create a menu comprising “11-courses of decadence and fine wines to match,” according to local news in Sydney. One of these miniature dishes encourages you “pick up your plate and lick off the Colonel’s face,” while another appears to be literally flaming chicken wings. Other courses include what appears to be a single drumstick, another called the “Twister Sister,” and a dish served with a candle of congealed gravy that melts into a dipping sauce as it burns.

“What’s a degustation?” asks KFC’s waitlist signup page for the limited edition meal available between April 1-3, before answering its own question, “Degustation is just a fancy way of saying heaps of food.” This is not correct, but we don’t have the heart to tell them otherwise.

Anybody is welcome to attempt to reserve a spot at the popup event, and “lucky” attendees will be notified before the scheduled dates if their lots have been pulled. According to the official website, the KFC soirée’s location is being kept secret, presumably to prevent it from being firebombed ahead of time.

The entire experience costs $75 AUD (roughly $55 USD), which is about $70 more than it costs to take your ass down to Popeye’s instead.

