Kid Rock slashes Rock the Country festival prices, leaving fans angry

Kid Rock, the MAGA era’s premier celebrity cockroach, is making headlines again this week after announcing that tickets for his upcoming Rock the Country festival are 50% off. But Rock might not have anticipated the reaction his benevolence would elicit: fans who had already purchased their tickets at full price are angry, and understandably so.

The festival, set to host “7 massive shows” across “7 small towns” this summer and purportedly organized in honor of the country’s 250th birthday, announced on Wednesday that single-day GA tickets had been lowered to $59, and weekend tickets to $99, for would-be buyers with the code FUEL. The code, festival organizers announced in a statement, was in response to “rising transportation costs.” Ironically, of course, gas prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks as a result of a Middle East war wrought by Rock’s bosom buddy Donald Trump. Two days ago, the president admitted flippantly that oil and gas prices “could be the same or maybe a little bit higher” by the midterms, a statement that did little to reassure the working-class base he allegedly caters to.

That same base unleashed their ire on Kid Rock yesterday after the announcement, as MAGA-pilled commenters flocked to the festival’s Instagram account to shake their all-American fists at organizers in the comments. “I would have saved almost $450 if I had waited til now,” one noted. “This isn’t cool.” Disgruntled fans suggested the festival would suffer next year for their hasty switch-up, with some hypothesizing that ticket prices were being lowered due to measly attendance projections, even in reliably-red states. After Vice President JD Vance failed to fill half an arena at a Turning Point USA event this week in Georgia, it’s easy to believe they might be on to something. And with big-name performers like Ludacris and Shinedown already having abandoned the festival over backlash to its MAGA ties, it’s unclear if even Doctor Jesus Trump will be able to remedy this latest setback.