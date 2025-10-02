Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair finally gets theatrical release

Try not to have any run-ins with a deadly assassination squad before December 5, because there’s a real treat coming to theaters. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair—the four-plus-hour epic that combines Kill Bill volumes one and two—is getting a nationwide release for the first time. There are also some extra goodies in store, including a never-before-seen 7 1⁄2-minute animated sequence and select screenings in 70mm and 35mm. Per a press release, The Bride (Uma Thurman) and her bloody revenge journey are hacking their way into most major markets.

While over four hours of gore may be a lot for some viewers, this was always director Quentin Tarantino’s preferred screening method. “I wrote and directed it as one movie—and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie,” he said in a statement. “The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!” As originally intended, the cliffhanger ending from Vol. 1 and the recap from the beginning of Vol. 2 have both been removed to make this a fully cohesive experience.

In addition to Thurman, Kill Bill also stars David Carradine as the titular Bill, The Bride’s ex-lover and the former leader of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad that left her for dead at their wedding rehearsal. Other squad members include Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, and Daryl Hannah. Now we just have to wait and see what body part or weapon-shaped popcorn bucket AMC can dream up for this event.