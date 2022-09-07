Start combing through obscure comic book characters now: Kim Kardashian wants in on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Interview Magazine recently caught up with the reality show star ahead of a voiceover session for the forthcoming PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and asked her if she would consider acting more, following her experience hosting Saturday Night Live.



“Would I act? I would if something fun came about,” she says. “Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.” Are there any Marvel characters that could wear a Skims superhero suit?

Of course, the MCU has also featured celebrities playing themselves. Iron Man 2 included cameos of DJ AM and Elon Musk partying with Tony Stark back in 2010, and just last week, Megan Thee Stallion appeared on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. (Given the whole law school thing, maybe Jennifer Walters is also how Kardashian could tie into this world?)

Kardashian being a Marvel fan has been noted before. Back in December, she came under fire for leaking a major part of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s plot on her Instagram stories when the film had just come out in theaters and many fans hadn’t had the opportunity to see it yet. It’s hard to imagine this impressed the notoriously tight-lipped Marvel Studios team— sure, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are known for spoiling things, but that happened after they got the gig.

The interview took place before Kardashian and Pete Davidson announced their split, but doesn’t address whether she had any interest in getting more acting experience with a role on the former SNL cast member’s new series Bupkis.

“He’s a cutie,” she tells Interview. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”