Stay alert, Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion is making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent profile in The Cut confirmed that the rapper would appear in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, starring Tatiana Maslany.

Megan previously made her acting debut on the Starz drama P-Valley, appearing as her own alter ego, Tina Snow. But she admits that before her rap career took off, she actually auditioned for the lead: “I was just coming up, and I read for Mercedes, but seeing Brandee [Evans] play Mercedes, I’m like, Obviously, I was not here yet. She’s so perfect for that role.”



The profile features lavish praise from the P-Valley crew, including creator Katori Hall and co-star J. Alphonse Nicholson, who says, “I think she has it in her tool bag to do anything. You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film and she’s out here whooping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff. I think she could bring it all to the table just because she has that glow.”



That observation turned out to be prophetic, as She-Hulk can now add “people who are just waiting for Megan Thee Stallion to show up” to its audience of “people who are just waiting for Daredevil to show up” and “people who are just watching for Tatiana Maslany.” (As it happens, Megan has more of the Amazonian figure associated with She-Hulk than the 5’4” Maslany. No CGI necessary to make her look gorgeously statuesque!)



She’ll also appear in A24’s R-rated musical comedy F*cking Identical Twins alongside Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, and Megan Mullally. Megan also generously offers her own ideas to the entertainment industry: “I always have wanted to be Isis,” a character originated by Gabrielle Union. “I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character.”



The 27-year-old is not content with just the one hyphen of actor-rapper, however, citing admirable multihyphenates like Ice Cube and Queen Latifah. “When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she says. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress—I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.” Hollywood, make way for Megan.

