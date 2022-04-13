Kristen Stewart has lined up her next film role, with THR reporting that the Spencer star has signed on to co-star in Love Lies Bleeding, the latest film from Saint Maud director Rose Glass.

Tragically, while the film is being described as a romantic drama about competitive bodybuilders, we apparently will not get to see how much Stewart herself can bench; she’ll instead be playing a character described as “the protective lover of a female bodybuilder.” Still, the film is being described as being largely fixated on “a romance fueled by ego, desire, and the American dream,” and, yeah, now that you mention in, we would like to see Stewart explore those various themes, presumably while standing near large quantities of Muscle Milk.

Love Lies Bleeding will be Glass’ second feature as a director; her previous was the aforementioned Maud, which, like Love Lies, was set up at A24. In her review for us of Glass’ previous film, Katie Rife praised the director’s eye for color, and for staging “striking tableaux” within her tale of religious angst and “elevated” horror. Love Lies Bleeding sounds like it’ll be at least a little more grounded, but will presumably still benefit from Glass’ eye for big, bold visuals. She also co-wrote the script, working with Weronika Tofilska.

Stewart is, of course, fresh off her first Oscar nomination, for playing Princess Di in Pablo Larra í n’s Spencer; her next big appearance will be in David Cronenberg’s upcoming Crimes Of The Future. She’s been steadily carving out interesting new roles for herself in recent years, whether anchoring the sparse action-horror film Underwater, providing a much-needed charisma injection for the most recent Charlie’s Angels movie, or pulling rom-com duties for Hulu in Happiest Season. No word yet on who’ll be pulling serving as her co-lead on Love Lies Bleeding.