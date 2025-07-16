Krypto The Superdog powers a surge in dog adoption interest

In addition to boosting the box office last weekend, Superman sparked serious interest in dog adoption, and we have Krypto to thank. According to The Wrap, the dog training app Woofz saw a 513% increase in Google searches for “adopt a dog near me” and a 163% increase in searches for “rescue dog adoption near me” last weekend. Thankfully, Krypto’s behavior didn’t scare anyone off from adopting schnauzers, as searches for “adopt a schnauzer” increased by 299% this weekend.

Now, correlation does not imply causation, but we must concede that Krypto is a very good boy, and we love him. It stands to reason that witnessing our beloved Kryptonian canine tortured in a pocket universe inspired others to consider preventing a similar fate for other home-hungry puppies. However, adopting a dog is a serious commitment that requires years of frustration as your good buddy barks at neighbors seemingly every minute of every day. And, no, asking “Can you stop?” doesn’t help. As we saw during COVID, many people were excited to adopt dogs when they were stuck at home. Nearly one in five homes adopted a pet during the lockdown. But in 2022, shelters began to see massive increases in pet surrenders and abandonments.

“Adoption is a real commitment,” Woofz CEO Natalia Shahmetova said in a statement. “The hype will fade, but your dog will stay, so make sure you’re ready to give them the time, care, and training they need and deserve.” Superman couldn’t have said it better himself.