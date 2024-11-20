Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone to headline Coachella 2025 The line-up poster also stated "Travis Scott designs the desert," suggesting the Astroworld founder will have art design duties for the event

The Coachella Music Festival has just announced its 2025 lineup, and it feels pretty blast-from-the-pasty-y: Headliners at this year’s festival are Lady Gaga on Friday nights, Green Day on Saturdays, and Post Malone closing things down on Sundays. (As always, Coachella will run over two weeks in April next year, with largely the same lineups appearing on each weekend of the festival.)

Other big-name performers at this year’s fest include Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as The Misfits, Benson Boone, and Zedd. (Is it just us, or does it feel specifically weird to have Charli, who absolutely dominated the cultural conversation this year, essentially open for Green Day on Saturday night? Maybe it’s just us.) All told, there are more than 100 acts on the bill for this year’s shows, which will take place on April 11-13 and 18-20 in Indio, California.

People with a capacity for tracking font sizes will also note one more big name teased on the lineup poster, right at the bottom: A note stating that “Travis Scott designs the desert” for this year’s event. We’re not entirely sure what that means—presumably it involves some level of art design for the festival—but it can’t help give us pause, in so far as it invokes the memory of Scott’s last big public festival, Astroworld, which ended in the death of 10 people when a crowd crush event occurred in November of 2021. Scott has slowly re-emerged into the musical world over the intervening three years, appearing prominently at this year’s Grammy’s, but Coachella’s willingness to put his name in big letters as a “designer” for one of the world’s biggest music festivals is still a big step toward some apparent level of public acceptance of his return.