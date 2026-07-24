The Lanterns trailer sends Hal Jordan and John Stewart to investigate Manhunters

The CW’s Arrowverse may be over, but under the rule of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DC Universe on TV continues to expand on HBO Max. After Peacemaker and the animated Creature Commandos, the latest entrant, Lanterns, will premiere next month. To tease the plot and the franchise’s future, stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Poorna Jagannathan, and Garret Dillahunt, as well as co-creators Damon Lindelof, Chris Mundy, and Tom King, took to the San Diego Comic-Con stage on July 24.

Lanterns follows former test pilot Hal Jordan (Chandler), who begins training new Green Lantern Corps recruit John Stewart (Pierre). However, they get caught up not in a massive cosmic battle, but in a chilling mystery in Nebraska involving Manhunters. The case puts them directly in the path of a dogged local cop, Kerry (Kelly Macdonald), and a charming but conspiracy-minded cowboy, William Macon (Dillahunt). Jagannathan stars as William’s wife, while Nathan Fillion is set to reprise his Superman role as bowl-cut emissary Guy Gardner. The ensemble also features Jason Ritter and Nicole Ari Parker.

The SDCC-released trailer promises plenty of banter between Hal and John. It also reveals that Hal sees his new pal as a replacement, not as a backup, according to what he tells his mentor, Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen).

As for the other characters’ futures, it’s already confirmed that Pierre’s John Stewart will appear in next year’s Superman sequel, Man Of Tomorrow. But what does that mean for Hal Jordan’s fate? Will he truly die? We’ll have to tune into HBO Max’s Lanterns starting on August 16 to find out. Until then, check out the trailer below: