NBC finally sends Law & Order: Organized Crime off to a nice, lightly serialized farm upstate

Christopher Meloni’s Law & Order: Organized Crime has always been a bit of an oddball in the world of Dick Wolf Productions, what with its more serialized, season-based approach to criminal storytelling. Now it’s taking that iconoclastic spirit even further, by doing something that Wolf shows almost never do: Getting themselves canceled by NBC.

This is per Deadline, which notes that the series has finally finished its five-season dance between NBC and Peacock, which saw it bounce between streaming and traditional TV in an ongoing effort to juice more ratings from this particular tortured, justice-seeking stone. (It formally ended its run on Peacock—unless you count the bit where NBC then decided to second-run those episodes in its old timeslot in the fall of 2025, essentially double-dipping on the series in the hopes of catching a bit more ratings love.)

The series centered on Meloni’s New York detective Elliot Stabler, a character he’s been playing off and on since 1999, but now with more “My wife got blown up by the mob” angst. (Contract negotiations saw the actor depart Law & Order Special Victims Unit after 12 seasons in the mid-2010s, but Stabler returned to the fold with this new series in 2020.) Although never especially shy about being “The Stabler Show,” Organized Crime co-starred Danielle Moné Truitt as Stabler’s boss, and a rotating crew of actors as the other cops, family members, and potential villains surrounding them, including turns from Dylan McDermott, Rick Gonzalez, and, in the most recent seasons, Dean Norris as Stabler’s older brother.

Meanwhile, the series had, if anything, an even more colorful history behind the scenes: As far as we know, Organized Crime was the only TV series in modern network TV history to have more showrunners on the books than seasons. That started with controversy surrounding Craig Gore, one of the guys who claimed to have helped develop it, and who was fired from the series before production even began, after making inflammatory comments about the George Floyd protests in 2020. The disruptions continued through changes that saw the series swap out its executive producers on what felt like a near-monthly basis. (Almost all of these staffing changes being attributed, without much further comment, to “creative differences.”)

In any case, the roulette wheel has finally stopped spinning; despite Deadline noting that there had been “soft outreach” for a new showrunner with presumably extremely poor pattern recognition skills, the series’ fifth season will be its last. For what it’s worth, TV audiences won’t have to go Meloni-less for long: He’s starring in Hulu’s upcoming Dan Fogelman NFL drama The Land.