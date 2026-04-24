Leah Remini asks the TikTok children to please stop running into the Scientology building Calling the online trend—in which young people film themselves running into the organization's headquarters—"a distraction," Remini asked them to knock it off.

Leah Remini is probably Scientology’s most vocal celebrity critic, having spoken about the Church—which she was raised in, before leaving it in 2013—in interviews, on social media, and most notably through her A&E documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath. And now, she has a message for the TikTok children: Please, stop running into Scientology buildings and filming yourself while you do it.

For the blissfully unfamiliar, this latest trend kicked off last month, when a TikTok creator named Swhileyy—best known previously for videos where he used smart glasses to film interviews with Los Angeles’ houseless population—posted a video titled “Farthest Scientology run part 2.” As the name suggests, the video showed Swhileyy and another content creator, named isdurpyy, because there’s no part of online culture that isn’t just slathered in dignity, running through the organization’s Los Angeles headquarters, yelling, dodging people, and eventually being escorted out by staff. The video went viral, and has inspired at least a few imitator groups, both in California and in the organization’s “spiritual home” in Clearwater, Florida. (Some of which have reportedly couched the stunts as activism against the Church, although Swhileyy told THR this month that, “I didn’t do this whatsoever to come out against them or anything, even though that’s kind of what it looks like. Not once did I say it’s a cult or get out or anything like how the other people do it.”)