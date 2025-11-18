Yup, that sure looks like a Legend Of Zelda movie

Nintendo and Sony release the first images of Link and Zelda from their upcoming live-action adaptation.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  November 17, 2025 | 11:03pm
Photo: Nintendo/Sony
Film News The Legend of Zelda
Yup, that sure looks like a Legend Of Zelda movie

The Legend of Zelda movie has officially begun production, and Nintendo and Sony have delivered the first images from the long-awaited video game adaptation. However, unlike The Super Mario Bros. Movie, this won’t be an animated affair, but rather one featuring human actors, none of whom appear to be Chris Pratt. Earlier today, Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Zelda, Mario, and many other classic games, announced that production was underway, revealing the first images of the film and highlighting the “lush, natural setting” of Hyrule. Perhaps unsurprisingly, following the lead of one of the most influential fantasy films ever made, Zelda is shooting in New Zealand.

“This is Miyamoto. Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend Of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san, who will play Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san, who will play Link,” he wrote on Nintendo’s X account, where the likes of Grok are no doubt generating a far uglier version of the same movie as we type. “Filming is on track for the film’s release on May 7, 2027. It will take a while until the release, so we would be grateful if you would wait patiently and look forward to it.”

There isn’t too much to glean from the photos, aside from the fact that, yup, it looks like Zelda. Despite neither being Hunter Schafer nor Anya Taylor-Joy, Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth look precisely like what most gamers probably had in mind when they heard that there would be a live-action adaptation of the game. However, we do not doubt that they’ll find something to complain about, probably regarding the pointiness of Zelda’s ears, which could stand to be a little taller and pointier.

Wes Ball, who helmed last year’s Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, is directing the film, and we’re still waiting to see what he does with the Gorons. Zelda has been a dream project for Ball since 2010, when he mused online about his snowball’s chance in hell of directing the film. In 2010, Ball tweeted, “Since I could never even hope to have the chance to direct it… the next big mo-cap Avatar-like movie should be… THE LEGEND OF ZELDA.” Based on these photos, he’s taking a more naturalistic route.

The Legend Of Zelda is expected in theaters on May 7, 2027.

 
Join the discussion...
 