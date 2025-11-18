Yup, that sure looks like a Legend Of Zelda movie Nintendo and Sony release the first images of Link and Zelda from their upcoming live-action adaptation.

The Legend of Zelda movie has officially begun production, and Nintendo and Sony have delivered the first images from the long-awaited video game adaptation. However, unlike The Super Mario Bros. Movie, this won’t be an animated affair, but rather one featuring human actors, none of whom appear to be Chris Pratt. Earlier today, Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Zelda, Mario, and many other classic games, announced that production was underway, revealing the first images of the film and highlighting the “lush, natural setting” of Hyrule. Perhaps unsurprisingly, following the lead of one of the most influential fantasy films ever made, Zelda is shooting in New Zealand.

“This is Miyamoto. Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend Of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san, who will play Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san, who will play Link,” he wrote on Nintendo’s X account, where the likes of Grok are no doubt generating a far uglier version of the same movie as we type. “Filming is on track for the film’s release on May 7, 2027. It will take a while until the release, so we would be grateful if you would wait patiently and look forward to it.”