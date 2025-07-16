Legend Of Zelda film casts newcomers for Link and Zelda

Well, it’s not Hunter Schafer! The Euphoria actor was a heavy favorite to play the titular princess in Nintendo and Sony’s new Legend Of Zelda adaptation because, as many fans pointed out, she looks a hell of a lot like the Hylian leader. The fan-casting campaign even reached Schafer herself, who told Entertainment Tonight that it would be “so cool” to play the character back in 2023. (Nintendo has been tinkering with this film for a long time.)

But while Schafer’s supporters may be disappointed, the casting for both Zelda and Link, which Nintendo boss Shigeru Miyamoto announced on X this morning, is pretty exciting. Zelda will officially be played by Bo Bragason, opposite Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. You’ve likely never heard of either young actor, but it’s always nice to see relative unknowns cast to lead a major studio release, especially as characters with so much history and name-recognition.

“I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san,” Miyamato specifically wrote in his post, which appears to show both actors in costume. “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”

Bragason has previously appeared in BBC One series Three Girls as well as The Jetty and Disney+ series Renegade Nell. Ainsworth will be best recognized as Miles from The Haunting Of Bly Manor, as well as William in Flora & Ulysse and Lester in the recent film Everything’s Going To Be Great, which stars Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney.

Legend Of Zelda will be directed by Wes Ball, who previously helmed Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and the Maze Runner franchise. In his post, Miyamoto confirmed that the movie would hit theaters (finally!) on May 7, 2027.