We’re living in an age of grifters. From your local pillow salesman to the person trying to sell you an extended warranty on your 2019 Honda Fit, everyone wants a piece of your action. But even still, there are few grosser places to catch people grifting than a church, where vultures pose as preachers to prey (pun heavily intended) on the faith, belief, and goodwill of their flock. Tapped from the same vein as megachurch comedies like The Righteous Gemstones, the similarly southern set comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. sees Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown cashing checks for the Lord. Praise be he. And now this buzzy comedy has a full-on trailer.

Honk For Jesus | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Hall and Brown are looking to line their pockets and inflate their egos with their afronts to God. However, after, get this, a series of a misconduct allegations craters their Atlanta congregation. Pastor Lee-Curtis and Trinitie Childs (Brown and Hall, respectively) will do anything to win their congregation back, even standing in front of traffic, shaking it…for the Lord of course. Perhaps, this is a fantasy movie where a damning allegation would actually get people to rethink the solemn ethical leadership of the man at the pulpit. But as we know from reality, that is very much just Hollywood being Hollywood.

Nevertheless, the debut feature by Adamma Ebo won over audiences at Sundance, and it’s easy to see why. The trailer here doesn’t skimp on the scene-stealing performances by both Hall and Brown, and, man, is it nice to see him out of This Is Us mode. So much confidence, so much finesse, and so few moments of him looking sullen in a Polo shirt, worrying about some goddamn Crock-Pot. But it’s Hall who takes her rightful place at the head of the congregation, with what looks like another full-throated masterclass of comedy. Amen.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. Hits theaters and Peacock on September 2.