Letterboxd is once again looking for a new owner Holding company Tiny purchased a controlling stake in the company in 2023.

In 2023, social media platform Letterboxd sold a controlling stake to Tiny, a Canadian holding company that’s careful to tell you on its website that it is not a private equity firm. Regardless, Tiny is ready to pass off its stake to someone else, according to a new report from Semafor. The company has reportedly been shopping around the “Goodreads for movies” website to a few potential buyers, including Versant—the new company recently spun-off from Comcast that includes MS NOW and CNBC—and The Ankler. Semafor reports that Tiny had actually approached The Ankler last year about a potential sale, but they couldn’t reach an agreement, so it just partnered with Letterboxd for a series of FYC ads.