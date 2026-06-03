Elijah Wood has had it with Alamo Drafthouse's mobile ordering bullshit

Pretty much overnight, Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas went from telling patrons “No phones please” to “No phones? Please!” For some reason, a movie theater chain that became appreciated for insisting upon decorum and etiquette, even while slurping down a boozy milkshake at a Caligula screening, thought it would be a good idea to replace waiters and ordering via pen and paper with the bright, cold light of smartphones. (The reason is likely to weaken the numbers of those pesky servers who tried to unionize, of course.) Elijah Wood, for one, has had enough.

“For the first time yesterday, I experienced the new @alamodrafthouse QR code ordering system and I can tell you it’s truly awful,” posted the Sin City star on X, The Everything App on Tuesday. “Rather than making ordering food and drink more efficient, it actually adds steps to the process AND if you want to order additional items during the film you HAVE to open your phone.” Further pointing out that the “cute reference to that irony in your How To Alamo video doesn’t negate how ridiculous this is,” Wood continues, “Please don’t cut corners with your staff and revert back to physical menus and order cards.”

This is not the first time Wood has let his disappointment with the direction of Alamo Drafthouse be known, as the Houston-based Chron points out. When the decision to allow mobile ordering was announced in January, Wood called it “completely antithetical to the ethos of the Alamo and to those who love the theatrical experience they provide.” This is objectively true, or at least it was to the Alamo Drafthouse of just last year, which played a video at the beginning of every screening threatening to throw people out, without refund, if they were texting. They may not be throwing those people out anymore, but they’ve certainly lost Elijah Wood.