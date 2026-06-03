Elijah Wood has had it with Alamo Drafthouse's mobile ordering bullshit
After trying it for himself, Wood concludes the new method is "truly awful."Photo Credit: Scott Kirkland/SHOWTIME
Pretty much overnight, Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas went from telling patrons “No phones please” to “No phones? Please!” For some reason, a movie theater chain that became appreciated for insisting upon decorum and etiquette, even while slurping down a boozy milkshake at a Caligula screening, thought it would be a good idea to replace waiters and ordering via pen and paper with the bright, cold light of smartphones. (The reason is likely to weaken the numbers of those pesky servers who tried to unionize, of course.) Elijah Wood, for one, has had enough.
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