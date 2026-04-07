Judge will wipe Lil Nas X's assault charges upon completion of mental health treatment

Nearly a year after being arrested for allegedly attacking Los Angeles police officers, Lil Nas X received a positive update in court today. Per Billboard, the beleaguered and now in-treatment musician has been granted a two-year mental health diversion, which means the charges against him would be dropped should he complete a two-year mental health program. Assuming he stays out of trouble for those two years, the charges against the Grammy winner will be dismissed.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested last summer for allegedly attacking LAPD officers who were responding to reports of a “nude man” wandering Ventura Boulevard. Police picked up Hill, who was wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots. He was arrested for assault and resisting arrest before being sent to the hospital for fear that he would overdose. The four felony charges he faces carry up to five years in prison, a punishment he could still face should he fail to finish treatment. Shortly after the incident, he entered inpatient treatment and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In court today, Hill’s lawyer tells BBC News, Judge Alan Schenider called Hill’s behavior “aberrant from his normal conduct,” but now, the judge says, he “appears to be doing very well.” Speaking to Rolling Stone outside the courthouse, Hill expressed that he was “very thankful” because “it could have been much worse.”

News of Hill’s arrest came several months after he released a long-awaited preview of his even longer-awaited sophomore album, Dreamboy. His first album, 2021’s Montero, rode a wave of hype and controversy that made Lil Nas X one of the most exciting artists in pop music. But the arrest and subsequent mental health diagnosis obviously put another delay in Hill’s return to music. We also wouldn’t be too surprised if these recent trials and tribulations didn’t offer Hill new musical roads to travel. All’s to say, we don’t expect new music from him soon, but we’re happy to hear that he’s getting the help he needs.