The "Old Town Road" rapper was arrested after allegedly assaulting officers in L.A. last week.

By Emma Keates  |  August 25, 2025 | 3:50pm
Photo: Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images
Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to 4 felony charges

Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest, CBS News reports. The “OId Town Road” rapper (real name Montero Lamar Hill) was arrested last week after he allegedly charged at officers while walking nude on Los Angeles’ Ventura Boulevard. A law enforcement source told NBC News last week that Hill allegedly punched an officer twice in the face. The source also shared that it was unclear whether Hill was in mental distress or experiencing an overdose. The rapper was taken to a local hospital following the incident, where he stayed for several hours before he was taken to jail. Hill’s bail has been set at $75,000, per CBS.

Lil Nas X burst onto the scene in 2019 with “Old Town Road,” his extremely popular, Grammy-winning duet with Billy Ray Cyrus. Songs like “Industry Baby” (feat. Jack Harlow), “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and “That’s What I Want” also became hits in their own right, though they didn’t quite match the record-breaking success of “Old Town Road.” His debut album, Montero, dropped in 2021 and was nominated for Album Of The Year at the Grammys. Hill hasn’t equaled that level of output since, but has released a handful of singles and collaborations in the ensuing years, including a series in 2024 meant to preview his forthcoming second album, Dreamboy. Shortly before his arrest, the rapper also wiped his Instagram and began teasing new music, including a track called “Black Horse” and another called “Kimbo” featuring Lil Jon. It’s unclear as of this writing when (or if) Dreamboy will be released.

 
