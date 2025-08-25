Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to 4 felony charges The "Old Town Road" rapper was arrested after allegedly assaulting officers in L.A. last week.

Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest, CBS News reports. The “OId Town Road” rapper (real name Montero Lamar Hill) was arrested last week after he allegedly charged at officers while walking nude on Los Angeles’ Ventura Boulevard. A law enforcement source told NBC News last week that Hill allegedly punched an officer twice in the face. The source also shared that it was unclear whether Hill was in mental distress or experiencing an overdose. The rapper was taken to a local hospital following the incident, where he stayed for several hours before he was taken to jail. Hill’s bail has been set at $75,000, per CBS.