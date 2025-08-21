Lil Nas X reportedly arrested and hospitalized in Los Angeles

Grammy-winner Lil Nas X was reportedly arrested and hospitalized in Los Angeles on Thursday morning. The LAPD didn’t name names in its report on the incident—stating that a “nude man” had been arrested on L.A.’s Ventura Boulevard and then hospitalized on worries about a possible overdose in the early hours of the morning—but several outlets, including TMZ and The Los Angeles Times, have reported that the man in question was the “Old Town Road” rapper.

The Times notes that the musician was apparently walking down the street in briefs and cowboy boots, and was arrested on allegations that he had “charged” at investigating officers. (Per People, he’s been booked on battery on a peace officer.) So far, representatives from the Montero musician haven’t put out a public statement in response to the news, or to TMZ videos and photos that appear to show the incident in question.

The news comes during a somewhat fallow period for Lil Nas X, who exploded into the mainstream with “Old Town Road” back in 2019 and then managed to carve out a piece of the zeitgeist for himself with his sexually charged debut album Montero. (Named after his real first name.) Since then, though, he’s released just a handful of new songs and music videos every year, while frequently teasing the release of his second album, allegedly called Dreamboy. (Fans had been wondering whether he was gearing up for some news recently, having done the standard “Wipe your Instagram and fill it back up with promotional posts” thing earlier this week, but if that’s the plan, no actual concrete information—outside of teasing “Kimbo,” a Lil Jon collaboration that’s been floating around for years—has emerged.)