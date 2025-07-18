Lilo & Stitch becomes Hollywood's first 2025 movie to crawl across the billion-dollar mark
Disney's remake of the 2002 favorite has dragged itself across the billion threshold after eight long weeks in theaters.Lilo & Stitch, Photo: Disney
Once upon a time, smashing the billion-dollar box office mark was simplicity itself—especially if you were Disney. Throw Will Smith in some blue paint, get him to record a genie rap, ask Guy Ritchie to film it, and: Boom! A billion and change, easy as that. Things have not been so, uh, breezy since the COVID-19 lockdowns, though, a fact brought into stark relief this week as the company’s live-action Lilo & Stitch just became the first Hollywood movie of 2025 to drag itself across the international money milestone, a grueling seven months into the year, and eight weeks after originally arriving in theaters. Per THR, Dean Fleischer Camp’s “soulless, cut-rate”—to quote The A.V. Club‘s film editor, Jacob Oller—remake of the 2002 original clawed itself past the finish line on Wednesday, bringing its total up to $1.001 billion planetwide.