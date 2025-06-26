Live-action Lilo & Stitch gets inevitable sequel

Disney isn’t leaving behind or forgetting any opportunities to make another buck at the box office. We don’t know if Lilo & Stitch 2, Disney’s just-announced followup to this year’s live-action remake, will be a good idea yet. Actually, we don’t know much about it at all, other than the fact that it’s happening. And we probably could have already guessed that based on the fact that every movie ever made is getting a follow-up these days.

The studio announced the sequel in an Instagram video today depicting Stitch causing mayhem around Disney’s lot in a little pink car before drifting to spell out the words Lilo And Stitch 2. Are we finally getting Lilo & Stitch: 2 Fast 2 Furious? That would at least add something semi-original to the whole venture.

If Disney doesn’t want to go full Tokyo Drift (which may be challenging as rival Universal is building a Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift rollercoaster as we speak), the team can always source from Stitch! The Movie, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, or Leroy & Stitch, direct-to-video sequels from 2003, 2005, and 2006, respectively, that together have a (surprisingly high) 52% average on Rotten Tomatoes. Deadline says there’s no word yet on whether live-action cast members Chris Sanders (Stitch) and Maia Kealoha (Lilo) or director Dean Fleischer Camp are returning, so the film could really be about anything. However it ends up, it’s probably about time for the live-action trend to start generating its own The Lion King 1½-esque bargain bin followups.