For at least a few years, Lindsay Lohan has seemed to be at that particular stage of fame where she could return to traditional show business if she wanted to, it’s just a matter of her going for it and somebody with money deciding to pay for it. Well, Netflix is somebody with money, and it seems more than happy to bankroll the Lindsay Lohanissance if nobody else is willing to do it.

Last May, the streaming service announced that Lohan would be making her return to acting after years of doing various other things in Falling For Christmas, a romantic comedy about a stuck-up hotel heiress who gets amnesia and falls in love with a blue-collar lodge owner, played by Chord Overstreet from Glee. That movie will most likely come out near Christmastime some year, but today Netflix announced that it’s making two additional movies with Lohan… and we know nothing about them.

Netflix shared the news in a tweet that would make Two-Face’s head(s) spin, pointing out that “the world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins” and that now the streamer is “giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films.” (There’s a lot of “two” imagery, you see, which is a thing that Two-Face likes.)

But what are these movies going to be? Well, Netflix originals generally fall into two categories: Prestigious projects that cost a lot of money and trash. The prestige movies sometimes suck and the trash movies are sometimes a blast (not to mention enormously popular), but they are what they are. So we’re looking forward to to seeing Lindsay Lohan’s two Oscar-baiting epics whenever Netflix gets around to making them and telling us what they are.