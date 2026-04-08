Lindsey Buckingham’s stalker charged with seven criminal counts after Santa Monica attack

In a report published by Rolling Stone, the culprit who threw a mystery substance at Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham in Santa Monica has been charged with seven criminal counts in Los Angeles. Michelle Dick, a longtime stalker of Buckingham’s who has repeatedly claimed the singer is her birth father, violated a no-contact restraining order. After the March 25 attack, a warrant for Dick’s arrest was issued by an LA Country judge and her bail was set at $300,000.

Dick was charged with a felony count for making criminal threats, one count for assault with a deadly weapon involving a motor vehicle, one count for vandalizing Buckingham’s Mercedes-Benz S450, one count for making a criminal threat against the musician, and a misdemeanor battery charge for using force against him during that interaction. Prosecutors also claimed that Dick has been stalking Buckingham and a victim identified as Stephanie N. since late 2021, causing them both to fear for their safety.

Buckingham’s restraining order, granted in late 2024, alleged that Dick had demanded money from him, blamed him for “facial deformities she suffered as a child,” and threatened to kill the musician and his family. The catalyst for the order was a false 9-1-1 report Dick made, in which she told authorities Buckingham’s son was “suicidal” and that she could hear gunshots from inside their Brentwood home. “When I answered the door, I was handcuffed and asked to step outside,” Buckingham wrote in a court statement. “After 20 minutes of the police searching my house and me outside in the cold, handcuffed, I was let back into my house, shaken and fearful.”

But Dick remains uncowed. In an interview last week with KTLA5, she doubled down on her paternity claim, noting that Buckingham “wasn’t a father to me, but he’s my birth father.” In addition to alleging that she had no knowledge of a restraining order against her, Dick also admitted to showing up at Buckingham’s house “one time last year.” Buckingham squarely denies being related to Dick. The identity of the substance used in the March attack, like the impetus of Ms. Dick’s paternal theory, remains unknown.