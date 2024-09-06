Everything old is nu again as Linkin Park reunites after 7 years Seven years after the death of Chester Bennington, Linkin Park has announced it's coming back with a new lead singer and drummer

It’s been seven years since famed alt-rock band Linkin Park was forced into retirement after the death of lead singer Chester Bennington. Since then, the band has been largely radio silent, outside of a few reissues and a compilation album—until tonight, when they announced on a livestream that they were set to return with both a new album and a new lead singer and drummer.

Addressing fans after running a big countdown to the event, original band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, and Joe Hahn announced that they were reuniting, teaming up with Dead Sara’s Emily Armstrong as the band’s new vocalist (sharing duties with Shinoda), and Colin Brittain as Linkin Park’s new drummer. (Former drummer Rob Bourdon reportedly declined to be involved in the reunion.) Meanwhile, the band also announced a new album, their first new music since 2017’s One More Light, which was released just two months before Bennington’s death. The new album is titled From Zero, fittingly, and will be released on November 15. The band also played their first new single in years, “The Emptiness Machine,” which you can listen to below. Oh, and a (very short) world tour, consisting of five arena shows in Los Angeles, New York, Germany, London, and South Korea, and a smaller show in Bogota, with the L.A. show set for September 11, with tickets going on sale on Sept. 7. (The group also intends to tour heavily in 2025.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shinoda made a statement about his hopes for the new-old-nu project, saying, “The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

[via The Hollywood Reporter]