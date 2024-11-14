Linkin Park will be on tour for nearly all of 2025
This will be the band's first major tour with new singer Emily Armstrong.Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Warner Music
Oasis isn’t the only band staging a buzzy reunion tour in 2025; Linkin Park is also hitting the road. Of course, this is nü Linkin Park we’re talking about, with newly-instated frontperson Emily Armstrong taking over for the late Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. While the band—which also includes Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, and Colin Brittain—is currently finishing up a handful of dates that served as a sort of reintroduction jaunt, this will be their first time touring on a major scale since Bennington’s death.
Unfortunately for some fans who’ve been waiting nearly eight years to see their favorite band play live, Armstrong was a pretty controversial pick. After the former Dead Sara singer was announced (along with a surprise single, “The Emptiness Machine“), it came out that she had former ties to the Church of Scientology and had attended an early trial hearing in support of actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson. Armstrong later apologized for attending the hearing, writing that she “always [tries] to see the good in people and I misjudged him,” but some—including Bennington’s son—will surely still feel a little disappointed by the choice.
Unfortunately for those fans, the tour will be pretty hard to avoid for the entirety of next year. Kicking off in January in Mexico City with special guest AFI, the band will traverse over 50 cities and three continents before finishing up November 15 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Other openers include Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMafia, PVRIS, and Spiritbox.
The tour will support the band’s new album, From Zero, which releases tomorrow. Ticket information and presale dates can be found here. Check out the full tour schedule below:
January 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, MX =
February 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, MX =
February 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, MX =
February 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, JP
February 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, JP
February 16, 2025 | Venue TBA – Jakarta, ID
April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival – Las Vegas, NV *
April 26, 2025 | Moody Center – Austin, TX ^
April 28, 2025 | BOK Center – Tulsa, OK ^
May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI ^
May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD ^
May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC ^
May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC ^
May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH *
May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, FL *
June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *
June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival – Hradec Kralove, CZ *
June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, DE ~
June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion – Berlin, DE ~
June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo – Bern, CH
June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival – Milan, IT *
June 26, 2025 | Gelredome – Arnhem, NL $
June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium – London, UK $&
July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, DE ~&
July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, BE *
July 5, 2025 | Open’er Festival – Gdynia, PL *
July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, DE ~&
July 11, 2025 | Stade de France – Paris, FR
July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY+
August 1, 2025 | TD Garden – Boston, MA +
August 3, 2025 | Prudential Center – Newark, NJ +
August 6, 2025 | Bell Centre – Montreal, QC +
August 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON +
August 11, 2025 | United Center – Chicago, IL +
August 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI +
August 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA #
August 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA #
August 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN #
August 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO #
August 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI #
August 27, 2025 | Target Center – Minneapolis, MN #
August 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE #
August 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO #
September 3, 2025 | Ball Arena – Denver, CO #
September 6, 2025 | Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ #
September 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA !&
September 15, 2025 | SAP Center – San Jose, CA &
September 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA &
September 19, 2025 | Moda Center – Portland, OR &
September 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC &
September 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA &
October 26, 2025 | Venue TBA – Bogota, CO
October 29, 2025 | Venue TBA – Lima, PE
November 1, 2025 | Venue TBA – Buenos Aires, AR
November 5, 2025 | Venue TBA – Santiago, CL
November 8, 2025 | Venue TBA – Rio de Janeiro, BR
November 10, 2025 | Venue TBA – São Paulo, BR
November 13, 2025 | Venue TBA – Brasilia, BR
November 15, 2025 | Venue TBA – Porto Alegre, BR
*Festival Performance
! With support from Queens of the Stone Age
$ With support from Spiritbox
= With support from AFI
~ With support from Architects