Linkin Park will be on tour for nearly all of 2025 This will be the band's first major tour with new singer Emily Armstrong.

Oasis isn’t the only band staging a buzzy reunion tour in 2025; Linkin Park is also hitting the road. Of course, this is nü Linkin Park we’re talking about, with newly-instated frontperson Emily Armstrong taking over for the late Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. While the band—which also includes Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, and Colin Brittain—is currently finishing up a handful of dates that served as a sort of reintroduction jaunt, this will be their first time touring on a major scale since Bennington’s death.

Unfortunately for some fans who’ve been waiting nearly eight years to see their favorite band play live, Armstrong was a pretty controversial pick. After the former Dead Sara singer was announced (along with a surprise single, “The Emptiness Machine“), it came out that she had former ties to the Church of Scientology and had attended an early trial hearing in support of actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson. Armstrong later apologized for attending the hearing, writing that she “always [tries] to see the good in people and I misjudged him,” but some—including Bennington’s son—will surely still feel a little disappointed by the choice.

Unfortunately for those fans, the tour will be pretty hard to avoid for the entirety of next year. Kicking off in January in Mexico City with special guest AFI, the band will traverse over 50 cities and three continents before finishing up November 15 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Other openers include Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMafia, PVRIS, and Spiritbox.

The tour will support the band’s new album, From Zero, which releases tomorrow. Ticket information and presale dates can be found here. Check out the full tour schedule below: