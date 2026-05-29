Terrifier director to hang up Art's little hat to helm Tortures Of The Damned Produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, Tortures Of The Damned will be Damian Leone's next film after he finishes Terrifier 4.

Filmmaker Damien Leone is going to do something he hasn’t done in more than a decade: Direct a movie that doesn’t feature a scary clown with a little hat. For only the second time in his career, Leone is set to direct a non-Terrifier movie, entitled Tortures Of The Damned. The last time he directed a movie that didn’t involve the titular terrifier, Art the Clown, was 2016’s Frankenstein Vs. The Mummy. Before that, he directed proto-versions of his breakout horror series, All Hallows’ Eve, and a short film version of Terrifier.