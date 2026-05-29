Terrifier director to hang up Art's little hat to helm Tortures Of The Damned

Produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, Tortures Of The Damned will be Damian Leone's next film after he finishes Terrifier 4

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 29, 2026 | 7:37pm
Courtesy of Lionsgate
News News Damien Leone
Terrifier director to hang up Art's little hat to helm Tortures Of The Damned

Filmmaker Damien Leone is going to do something he hasn’t done in more than a decade: Direct a movie that doesn’t feature a scary clown with a little hat. For only the second time in his career, Leone is set to direct a non-Terrifier movie, entitled Tortures Of The Damned. The last time he directed a movie that didn’t involve the titular terrifier, Art the Clown, was 2016’s Frankenstein Vs. The Mummy. Before that, he directed proto-versions of his breakout horror series, All Hallows’ Eve, and a short film version of Terrifier

The new film will begin pre-production after Leone finishes Terrifier 4, and will also serve as the director’s entrée into Hollywood studios—Lionsgate, in this case. Written, directed, and produced by Leone, he’ll be joined by the godfathers of his campy hypergore style, Evil Dead creators Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, who will produce the film through Ghost House. The plot is still under wraps, but we have to imagine it’ll be Leone’s talent for creative and gruesome bloodshed that puts butts in seats.

 
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