Lizzo is known for many things: producing chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit, inspiring Tik Tok dances galore, advocating fiercely for body positivity and self-love, winning an Emmy Award for her reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and, more recently, that wonderful James-Madison’s-flute-twerk moment that threw conservatives into a tizzy even though they had definitely never heard of the flute before Lizzo (who is classically trained!) posted it on Twitter.



Now, however, the “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)“ singer is, ahem, ready to show the world a new side of herself in the upcoming HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo, which will focus on the woman behind the sensation.

Love, Lizzo | Official Trailer | HBO Max

“Y’all have no idea how close I was to this not being a thing,” Lizzo (born Melissa Vivane Jefferson) says at the start of the trailer about her rise to superstardom. The film will feature home videos (including an adorable clip of a shy pre-teen Lizzo who loved to write pop songs ), archival footage, and behind-the-scenes glances into the recording process to document “the inspirational story behind [Lizzo’s] humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom,” per the logline.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Doug Pray (The Defiant Ones) and executive produced by Lizzo herself, under her company Lizzobangers.

“Nobody was trying to sign a fat, Black girl that rapped and sang and played the flute,” she continues. “It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice. Now, when people see me on stage, they see themselves.”

G/O Media may get a commission Space-saver LumiCharge Charge up your devices.

The Lumicharge 6-in-1 has a universal phone dock, compatible with Micro-USB and USB-C type phones. Buy at LumiCharge Advertisement

Love, Lizzo premieres November 24 on HBO Max.