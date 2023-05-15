“Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons—now I can add my name to the list! Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true,” Lizzo wrote in her Instagram caption, highlighting a bit of product placement for her shapewear brand: “yes I’m wearing @yitty and playing @sashabefluting !!!!” (Her flute, Sasha, which has its own Instagram account, also posted the clip with the caption: “IM OFFICIALLY THE MOST FAMOUS FLUTE IN D WORLD”)

Lizzo’s guest role(s) was first announced back in February, with executive producer Tim Long explaining to Entertainment Weekly that the entire episode would take place within a few seconds as Homer is impacted by a car accident. In the moment, Homer apparently experiences a hallucinatory episode and communicates with Lizzo’s elf doll character.

“Lizzo says ‘bitch’ a lot and she does not suffer Homer very well,” Long told EW, sharing that the artist sings a song called “It Was Marge, Bitch” that was penned by Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie. “She ends up slapping and kicking him a lot to try to knock some sense into him. Which is very funny. And they end up developing a weird rapport that’s very, very sweet.”

“And what’s funny is that Lizzo is such a big Simpsons fan, she ad-libbed the line, ‘I’m gonna get my Sasha Flute and you grab your saxamaphone and let’s jam,” Long shared. “Saxamaphone is such a deep-cut reference to The Simpsons that we were all like, ‘Wow.’ She knew all the Simpsons references. She recorded with Dan Castellaneta [who voices Homer] and I think everyone was starstruck—us by Lizzo and her by Dan. That was really special.” Fans will get to see the magic for themselves May 21.