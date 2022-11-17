One of the new additions to the Real Housewives universe has already departed. Real Housewives Of NYC’s Lizzy Savetsky has officially left the reality television series due to a barrage of “anti-Semitic attacks” in the wake of her casting announcement last month.

“I will not be continuing on The Real Housewives of NYC,” Savetsky wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience. Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of anti-Semitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family. I’m looking forward to my next chapter. Stay tuned—and thank you for your support! All my love.”

Savetsky did not offer details on the attacks, but previously shared that she experienced anti-Semitism online after speaking out against Kanye West’s recent tirades.

Advertisement

In a statement to People, a Bravo spokesperson says, “After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY.”

Savetsky recently joined the revamped RHONY, which boasts a whole new cast roster for the new season. The series describes her as “a digital influencer, activist, mom of three, and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Savetsky moved to New York for college and, after a brief stint back in her home state, returned to the Big Apple. Lizzy uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs, and hosts Instagram show Bashert, where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.”

G/O Media may get a commission 35% Off Bose Soundlink Headphones Sounds good

These headphones have stunning sound range and quality, up to 15 hours of playtime, can switch between two Bluetooth devices at a time, and look great. Buy for $149 from Amazon Advertisement

The remaining cast members for RHONY include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.