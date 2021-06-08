Rick And Morty Screenshot : Adult Swim

After years of being trapped by the constraints of television, Rick And Morty is likely heading for the big screen, where they can say “fuck” and show the characters’ genitals, like in The Simpsons Movie. Remember that? They showed Bart’s penis, and we all just pretended that it didn’t happen. But it did happen. And it could happen again, except with Morty or something. Metro reports that show producer Scott Marder says that a movie version of everyone’s favorite Back To The Future parody “will happen” and that, yup, it’d be “pretty epic.”

“It’d be daunting, I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipe one day,” Marder said. “I feel like every episode is a movie. I’d like to see what a movie would be, I feel like we pack so much in. It’d have to be pretty epic.”

“I think it will happen. I do think it will happen.”

How could a movie reach the levels of epic found in a Rick And Morty episode? Between the theoretical physics and a guy turning himself into a pickle, the film would need to go all out. It would need 4DX. Water, smells, shaking, the whole nine. Spencer Grammer, the voice of the character Summer, seems to agree.

“It’d have to be something so big – like a 3D interactive movie that also has a theme park,” she said. “I don’t know if you could just do a straight movie. There are those 4D movie theatres in New York City.”

Admittedly, you’d have to have a pretty high I.Q. to understand all of the water and shaking and smells because Rick And Morty is only for smart guys. Still, it does leave the door open for more of those McDonald’s promotions. No one wants to go through that again. So if this does happen, please leave the Szechuan sauce at home.

Rick And Morty returns to Adult Swim for season five on June 20.

