Wednesday, like Jenna Ortega, shoots to fame in season 2 trailer The first part of the second season premieres August 6, while the second part debuts September 3.

Jenna Ortega has spoken about the sudden and intense rise in fame she’s experienced from the popularity of Wednesday: “To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person. After the pressure, the attention—as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary,” she admitted in conversation with Harper’s Bazaar. As not only the star but also an executive producer on the show’s second season, there’s a meta level to her being greeted with a hero’s welcome when she returns to Nevermore Academy in Wednesday‘s second season trailer. Much like the actor who plays her, Wednesday Addams has a hard time adjusting to the spotlight.

The new cast members for the second season of Wednesday are an embarrassment of riches, though the trailer only introduces Nevermore’s new principal Steve Buscemi and Wednesday fangirl Evie Templeton (Return To Silent Hill). We’ll have to wait and see when Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Lady Gaga, and the rest show up. (You can, however, check out a first look of Billie Piper’s character Isadora Capri in one of the new photos, below.) Meanwhile, Wednesday is mostly concerned with a fatal vision she’s had of her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers). It’s somehow tied up in a mystery from her mother’s (Catherine Zeta-Jones) past: “Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family,” she says. “The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid… or die trying.”

“Part One” of the second season of Wednesday premieres August 6 on Netflix. To celebrate, the streamer announced that the creators and “various cast members” will “put the tour in torture” on a “woeful journey…through the dreary lands of Australia, Canada, England, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, South Korea, and the USA beginning toward the end of July.” Part two of the second season debuts September 3. You can check out new photos from the upcoming episodes below.