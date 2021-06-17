Loki's Wunmi Mosaku isn't really sure how time and space work either

If you’ve watched Loki on Disney+, you might have some questions. We do, at least. Like, how does time work in the TVA? Are the workers born as babies, or are they just created as fully formed adults? Are there TVA schools? Homes? What does Mobius do in his off hours, assuming he has any? If workers are created, why bother installing them into lower level jobs and making them work their way up? Why not just create different levels of workers to begin with? And why does it look like the ‘70s in there?

We posed a few of those questions to Wunmi Mosaku, who plays the show’s stern soldier B-15. A veteran of Lovecraft Country, Mosaku is no stranger to wacky timelines and out there sci-fi, but even she couldn’t explain how the TVA works, really. As she tells us in the video above, “The Time Variance Authority is run by the Time Keepers and they have created this world outside of time and space. And so we’re all kind of just from this space... the TVA. This is where we’re from, and this is what we do. This is what we know.” Prompted to explain whether TVA timelines are predetermined or mapped out, just like in other realms and worlds, Mosaku replied, “Well, it’s outside of time and space, the whole thing. It’s this whole thing and... Yeah, it’s the TVA. It’s outside of space.”

Who can explain Marvel concepts really, though? And what if Mosaku was cagey not because time and space are doctoral level concepts to explain, but rather because she was under some sort of Marvel gag order, meaning we might learn a little more about the workings of the TVA deeper into the current season of Loki? Here’s hoping it’s the latter, though if it’s the former, that’s okay too. It’s all a little confusing sometimes, even for those actually in the room.

New episodes of Loki air Wednesdays on Disney+.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios