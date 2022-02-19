CBS has issued a couple of new pilot orders this weekend, with Variety announcing that the network is looking at projects from two high-profile creators: Jane The Virgin’s Jennie Snyder Urman, and the Lonely Island c rew.

First up: Urman—whose Jane ran for 5 years on The CW, and who currently has a medical drama, Good Sam, on CBS— is working on a project called Sober Companion, which “follows Eliza, a hot-mess alcoholic who owns a bar with her uncle in New Orleans” who is forced to reorient her life after getting an “exhaustingly upbeat” (and court-appointed) sober companion who lives with and monitors her. The series is being produced by Urman, plus Gracie Glassmeyer and David Rosenthal. No word yet on who’l l take on the roles of its central Odd Couple pairing.

The Lonely Island show, meanwhile, is apparently called The Hug Machine, which is a hell of a title. The single-cam series is being written by Sam Laybourne, and centers on “ a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music.” Lonely Island guys Akiva Sc haffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone are set to produce, with Taccone also handling directing duties on the pilot.

And, we’ll be honest: It’s a little bit difficult to square the image of “Dick In A Box” with the family-friendly-except-for-all-the-serial-killers vibe at CBS. B ut, then, we wouldn’t have associated Sc haffer et al. with Chip ‘N Dale, either, and that project (which co-stars Samberg and John Mulaney, and which is brewing over at Disney+) looks pretty interesting. Plus, the idea of The Lonely Island writing a bunch of weirdo children’s songs has obvious appeal.

Both pilots are being ordered for the 2022-2023 TV schedule.