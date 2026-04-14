Nicolas Cage and Oz Perkins are getting a Longlegs spin-off on its feet

Fans of T.Rex and possessed dolls better start stretching. Per The Hollywood Reporter, director Oz Perkins and star Nicolas Cage are working on a follow-up to their 2024 smash-hit horror movie, Longlegs. However, though the movie will likely feature Cage’s pancake makeup and shrieking voice, THR‘s sources stress that this isn’t a traditional sequel but rather something within “set in the Longlegs universe.” Additionally, the movie will not be distributed by Neon, which spearheaded the first film’s unique and grabbing marketing strategy. Instead, Paramount will add Longlegs to its growing slate of horror franchises, like Scream, Smile, and Paranormal Activity.

The news does come after a string of disappointments for Perkins, who has suffered from what could be considered diminishing returns since splashing with Longlegs. In 2025, he released The Monkey, a horror comedy that didn’t quite live up to the enthusiasm for Longlegs, making roughly half as much as its predecessor. “It’s probably best not to dig too deeply into [The Monkey], and to just slip on the puddle of blood and giggle at the little cartoon monkeys that appear in front of your concussed eyes,” wrote critic Katie Rife in our review. “The Monkey is at its weakest when it tries too hard to explain what’s happening, either on a plot or on a thematic level […] And it’s strongest when it abandons its search for meaning and does a silly dance in the face of Death itself.” Perkins’ next movie, Keeper, also released last year, fared even worse. While Monkey rode Longlegs‘ hype to a comfortable box office, Keeper bombed with audiences and critics. Of course, Keeper was the only film in this run that wasn’t written by Perkins, so it might’ve been a mismatch. Or, maybe, the movies were missing Longlegs‘ secret ingredient: Nicolas Cage.