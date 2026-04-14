Nicolas Cage and Oz Perkins are getting a Longlegs spin-off on its feet
Paramount has picked up the follow-up to Longlegs, the highest-grossing independent horror movie of the decade.Screenshot: YouTube
Fans of T.Rex and possessed dolls better start stretching. Per The Hollywood Reporter, director Oz Perkins and star Nicolas Cage are working on a follow-up to their 2024 smash-hit horror movie, Longlegs. However, though the movie will likely feature Cage’s pancake makeup and shrieking voice, THR‘s sources stress that this isn’t a traditional sequel but rather something within “set in the Longlegs universe.” Additionally, the movie will not be distributed by Neon, which spearheaded the first film’s unique and grabbing marketing strategy. Instead, Paramount will add Longlegs to its growing slate of horror franchises, like Scream, Smile, and Paranormal Activity.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.