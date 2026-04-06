The beast in Netflix's first Lord Of The Flies trailer is just Jack

Much of the cast of the latest Lord Of The Flies adaptation is unknown child actors, as Netflix confirmed on Tudum. But Jack Merridew might look a little familiar; the character is played by Lox Pratt, who will also star in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series as Draco Malfoy. The 14-year-old is quickly cornering the market on evil roles for little blond boys. Pratt as Jack is front and center in Netflix’s first trailer for Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Lord Of The Flies, ginning up panic in the other boys about a purported beast on the island.

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Of course, man certainly has the potential to be beastly, as anyone who’s read Lord Of The Flies or who has watched the news at any point ever is likely aware. Thorne, who recently won a whole bunch of awards for co-creating Adolescence, hopes to keep the conversations from that show going with this new adaptation. “We’re losing a generation of boys, and we’re losing it because of the hate they are ingesting — because it is an answer to their loneliness and isolation,” he says in remarks published on Tudum.

Aside from Pratt, the other major roles from the novel—Ralph and Piggy—will be portrayed by Winston Sawyers and David McKenna, respectively. Lord Of The Flies lands on Netflix on May 4.