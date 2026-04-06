The beast in Netflix's first Lord Of The Flies trailer is just Jack
The series premieres in the United States on May 4.Image courtesy of Netflix
Much of the cast of the latest Lord Of The Flies adaptation is unknown child actors, as Netflix confirmed on Tudum. But Jack Merridew might look a little familiar; the character is played by Lox Pratt, who will also star in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series as Draco Malfoy. The 14-year-old is quickly cornering the market on evil roles for little blond boys. Pratt as Jack is front and center in Netflix’s first trailer for Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Lord Of The Flies, ginning up panic in the other boys about a purported beast on the island.
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