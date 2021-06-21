Lorde Screenshot : Republic Records

Our favorite onion ring reviewer, Lorde, hadn’t released an album since 2017's magnificent Melodrama, and fans have been extremely antsy for new music. Seriously, they wouldn’t give the poor Kiwi a break! But Lorde has risen, and a new album is finally on the way on August 20 via Republic Records. The upcoming album shares the title with its lead single, Solar Power.



Melodrama was a delightfully petty and relatable breakup record, but Lorde is done mourning the past. Her latest song “Solar Power” had her bailing on plans with friends so she could enjoy a day at the beach, chucking her phone in the ocean because who needs to answer emails and texts when you’re having fun in the sun? And going by the album’s tracklist, there’s a strong West Coast summer energy, with titles like “California,” “Oceanic Feeling,” and “Mood Ring.” But we’re particularly excited to hear the fourth track: “Stoned In The Nail Salon.” Though, honestly, we’d just love a whole album about Lorde being stoned in different places.

Her statement about the upcoming album also has very strong “I live in L.A.” vibes. She says in a press release , “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Now that tours are a thing again, Lorde fans can relax knowing they can soon shell out on concert tickets. She’s heading on a world tour in February 2022. Tickets will go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and fans who’ve signed up for Lorde’s email list will get access to presale tickets.



Solar Power tracklist:

1. “The Path”

2. “Solar Power”

3. “California”

4. “Stoned in the Nail Salon”

5. “Fallen Fruit”

6. “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)”

7. “The Man with An Axe”

8. “Dominoes”

9. “Big Star”

10. “Leader of a New Regime”

11. “Mood Ring”

12. “Oceanic Feeling”