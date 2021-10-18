Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, October 18. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Women Is Losers (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): Written and directed by Lisette Feliciano, the film centers on a bright and talented school girl in 1960s San Francisco, Celina Guerrera (Lorenza Izzo). She survives a difficult home life by following the rules until an indiscretion creates a series of devastating consequences. As she faces the obstacles of being young and alone, Celina rises above the oppression of poverty and invests in a future that sets new precedents for the time. The cast also includes Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu, Liza Weil, Chrissie Fit, and Bryan Craig. The film first premiered at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival.

Regular coverage

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

Manhunt (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere): The BBC’s popular drama (not to be confused with this Manhunt) arrives in the U.S. with its second season, which already aired in the U.K. in September. Martun Clunes reprises his role as London Metropolitan Police Detective Colin Sutton. Based on the real-life Sutton’s diaries, Manhunt’s second season will follow the true story of a police pursuit of a notorious burglar and serial rapist. His 17-year crime spree left elderly people in South East London living in fear. The season explores Sutton’s entry late into the case of the Night Stalker, and how he helped solve it in a matter of weeks.

Wakefield (Showtime, 9 p.m., series premiere): In this Australian comedic thriller, exceptional psych nurse Nik Katira (Rudi Dharmalingam) has a gift for soothing the afflicted. He is the most stable person in what tends to be a pretty unpredictable place, but his own sanity seems to slowly be slipping now, after working in the facility for several years. The dark comedy tackles the complexities of mental illness. It is based on creator Kristen Dunphy’s personal experiences.