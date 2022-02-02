The trailer for the second season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is here. The reality dating series became a hit for the streamer when it premiered back in February 2020, but thanks to the, you know, state of the world, fans had to wait two years to get more of this very odd, very entertaining reality show.

If your memory isn’t great two years later, here’s a recap of the show’s concept. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have separated a bunch of single men and women looking for heterosexual marriage into two groups. They get randomly matched up to date each other, but they don’t go on normal dates—or even high-concept, Bachelor style ones. Instead, they each get put in “pods,” which are basically two tiny, high-tech living rooms connected via one wall.



After rounds of dating, if they feel some sort of deep connection to each other, someone (usually the man, because even a TV show about getting engaged before you see someone’s face cannot relinquish the shackles of patriarchy) will propose. And if an engagement occurs, that’s when they finally get to meet.

But the fun doesn’t end once they leave the pods. All the engaged couples go to a resort to spend time together for the first time—and stir up drama with the other couples. If they make it out of the resort, they get to introduce their new beau to their family and plan the wedding.



In season one, five couples made it to the wedding day, but only two actually tied the knot. Somewhat miraculously, both those couples—Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett — are still together.

During season one, producers were reportedly surprised by how many people actually got engaged during the first round, and even had to cut two couples from the resort stage. Whether season two will have as many couples to follow remains to be seen.

In the new trailer, one contestant says, “This would be an awesome story to tell our kids,” which, would it? We’ll start to find out when the new season comes back February 11.