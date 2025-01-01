Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun shed their physical forms in Love Me trailer Fall in love again and again on January 31.

A great love can transcend space and time. At least, that’s what Love Me, written and directed by Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero, promises in its first trailer. The film stars Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun as two apparent vloggers, who have left behind one hell of a digital footprint in the aftermath of some sort of Earth-shattering, humanity-ending disaster. If you’re looking for a reason to post more on Instagram and YouTube, perhaps this can be it.



According to a press release, “Love Me explores AI and identity through live-action, animatronics, and classic animation in an epic tale of connection and transformation.” This first look at the film slots somewhere between WALL-E and Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast. The buoy (Stewart) seeks to find out more about the history of humanity via Google (as good a place to start as any) and shares communication with a satellite (Yeun). From the looks of it, their consciousnesses were uploaded to some kind of cloud—an unbranded one, as far this writer can tell from the teaser. But even as their mechanical objects, the pair recognize each other.

Love Me premiered at the 2024 edition of the Sundance Film Fesitval. The film opens, only in theaters, on January 31, 2025.