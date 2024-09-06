Macaulay Culkin is taking Home Alone on tour for the holidays This holiday season, you can see Home Alone in theaters and celebrate with a Macaulay Culkin Q&A afterwards

Home Alone? More like touring the country with lots of fans! Kevin McAllister himself, Macaulay Culkin, is taking his show on the road for a holiday season tour of the Christmas classic. It’s appropriately called “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin,” and it might just be coming to a town near you!

The tour, put on by Standing Ovations Live, will include stops in cities across the country where audiences can watch the original Home Alone in theaters, followed by a moderated Q&A with Culkin. You’ll be able to “Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic,” per the press release. Of course, for an extra fee, there will be “a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Macaulay Culkin himself.”

Culkin has had one of the most varied and fascinating careers as a former child star; from fronting a Velvet Underground cover band dedicated to pizza to starting a satirical pop culture site/podcast called Bunny Ears to appearing on American Horror Story, he’s been all over the map. Given the sheer ubiquity of Home Alone, you couldn’t fault him for trying to distance himself from Kevin, but he has a sense of humor about the whole thing. For instance, during the pandemic, he promoted mask safety by sharing a photo of himself with a Home Alone-printed mask with the caption “Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self.” And back in 2018, he appeared as older Kevin in a Google ad. Hollywood has attempted to recreate the Home Alone kid magic (most recently in 2021 for the Disney+ entry Home Sweet Home Alone), but there’s only one Kevin—and you can see him for yourself on one of the below tour dates.

A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin Tour Dates: