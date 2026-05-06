John Early will never get tired of being such a good girl in Maddie's Secret trailer
Early's directorial debut is inspired by TV movies and Showgirls.Screenshot: Magnolia Pictures/YouTube
After years on the screen in things like Search Party and Eternity, John Early is making his directorial debut with Maddie’s Secret, a film in which he also stars and wrote. Early plays Maddie, a plucky dishwasher with dreams of moving from the sink to in front of the camera as a chef. But a secret that she has been successfully hiding for years threatens to ruin the whole thing.
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