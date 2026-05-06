John Early will never get tired of being such a good girl in Maddie's Secret trailer

After years on the screen in things like Search Party and Eternity, John Early is making his directorial debut with Maddie’s Secret, a film in which he also stars and wrote. Early plays Maddie, a plucky dishwasher with dreams of moving from the sink to in front of the camera as a chef. But a secret that she has been successfully hiding for years threatens to ruin the whole thing.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

While Maddie’s life seems picturesque — complete with an adoring husband (Eric Rahill), ride-or-die (literally?) best friend (Kate Berlant) and a cupboard full of woman-owned ethically-sourced chili crisp to boot — mounting professional pressures reawaken her long dormant struggle with an eating disorder. Unwilling to shatter the illusion of herself as the ingénue, Maddie unravels quietly, in secret, threatening her relationships and even her life.

As Early has said, the film was inspired as much by after school specials as it is by Showgirls. Early actually programmed a series at New York’s Metrograph theater of the film that inspired his, which include that cult classic Verhoeven along with Clockwatchers, Polyester, Flashdance, Marnie, and Death Of A Cheerleader.

Along with Early, Rahill, and Berlant, Maddie’s Secret also stars Conner O’Malley, Claudia O’Doherty, Vanessa Bayer, Chris Bauer, and Kristen Johnston. The film will open in theaters in New York on June 19 and in Los Angeles on June 26 with more cities to follow.