Move over Naked Cowboy, Magic Mike is coming to Times Square

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live is coming to the land of off-brand Elmo impersonators and competing chocolate megacorp stores. No, not Las Vegas—it’s already been there—but Times Square. After stops in Vegas and London, Tatum shared on Instagram this morning that the stage show he created and directed is coming to New York City.

Performances for the New York edition of Magic Mike Live are scheduled to begin on October 8 with an official opening of October 22. Broadway World reports that the show will take place in a custom-built and newly renovated venue one block from Times Square, though it doesn’t name the space specifically. “This all started as a crazy idea 10 years ago and look at it now,” Tatum says in a statement shared with the site. “When we were coming up with the concept for our original show, we first came to the streets of New York City where I hid in a secret confession booth we set up in Midtown and asked women what they really want. Not just in a show, but in life. They shared some deeply powerful things. That insight helped us create our shows in Vegas, London and all over the world. With 10 years of experience and surrounding ourselves with a team of strong and creative women, we’re now coming back to where it all started in New York.”

Magic Mike Live is billed as a “next-level, 360-degree live experience inspired by the hit films” blending dance, athleticism, comedy, and music, seating the audience in the middle of the venue while a cast of dancers performs around and above them. Tickets for the show start at $59 with VIP packages starting at $249. Sebastian Melo Taivera, who appeared in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, will star as Mike in the New York production, along with a large ensemble of dancers. If Mike can make it here, he can presumably make it in most other major markets!