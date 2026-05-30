R.I.P. Marcia Lucas, Oscar-winning editor of Star Wars Although she also worked with Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese, Lucas was best known for her contributions to then-husband George's Star Wars films.

Marcia Lucas has died. An Oscar-winning film editor (for her work on 1977’s Star Wars, which she worked closely on with then-husband George Lucas), Lucas had a fairly staggering run as an editor in the 1970s, lending her talents to films like Francis Ford Coppola’s The Rain People as well as multiple Martin Scorsese movies. Although she largely retired from filmmaking after the landmark success of Star Wars altered the trajectory of her family’s life, Lucas returned to the franchise for 1983’s Return Of The Jedi, her final credited film. (The couple would divorce just a month after the movie’s release.) Sometimes cited as the franchise’s “secret weapon,” Lucas prided herself on being both a tough critic and active supporter of her former partner’s work, while others have celebrated her sense for both emotion and pacing, specifically citing her work constructing A New Hope‘s era-defining final battle sequence. Per Variety, Lucas died on Wednesday, with a family attorney confirming cancer as the cause of death. She was 80.

Born in California (as Marcia Griffin), Lucas did some of her earliest film editing in commercials and for the United States government, working on propaganda films for the Johnson administration. Hired on to one such project by more senior editor Verna Fields (who would later go on to win her own Oscar for her work on Steven Spielberg’s Jaws), Marcia met a young film student who was also working on the project; two years later, she and George were married, and both making in-roads in the New Hollywood scene. Early work with Coppola paved the way for George to begin directing his own films, with Marcia serving as an assistant editor; their first major collaboration, 1971’s THX 1138, was a notorious flop, but follow-up American Graffiti (originally edited by Fields, before being taken over by Marcia) was a commercial and critical hit.