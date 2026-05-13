Margaret Cho turned down Heated Rivalry over ICE worries

HBO Max and Crave’s Heated Rivalry is a fairly apolitical show: Its meeting of the minds and other bits between Canadian hockey player Shane and Russian pro Ilya doesn’t really touch on geopolitics so much as, well, touching. (Also, a lot of longing.) But, turns out, politics is one of those things you simply can’t escape, something comedian Margaret Cho emphasized this week when she revealed that she’d been up for a part in the show’s original pilot, but decided she had to refuse because she was worried about getting snagged by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement while heading to the show’s Canadian filming locales.

This is per Deadline, reporting on a conversation Cho had this week with the I Never Liked You podcast. “Last year, I got a pilot script for a show that I really loved,” Cho told hosts Matteo Lane and Nick Smith. “But it shot in Canada, and I was so scared because I’m so vocal about hating ICE and hating this administration. I was like, ‘I will get detained at the border and I will be put in ICE detention if I go.'” (Cho is an American citizen born in San Francisco to a family of Korean immigrants, but that hasn’t necessarily stopped ICE in the past.) Cho says she agonized over the decision: “I was was struggling over it. I had to talk to all of these people about it. And I was super upset about it, and I said no. And it was Heated Rivalry.”

Calling the pilot “beautiful,” the actor and comic—whose recent TV appearances include Percy Jackson And The Olympians and ABC’s Will Trent—says she’s since become a fan of Jacob Tierney’s series, even hosting watch parties for it. As to whether she might take a stab at risking the border and appearing in the show’s currently-being-written second season, Cho was coy, offering a simple, “We’ll see.”