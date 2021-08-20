When buzz about Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard’s new movie Annette started to surface around the Cannes Film Festival, it was a little racy. Driver, critics said, had a scene in the Amazon Prime-distributed musical where he sang while “going downtown” on Cotillard, as it were. Coverage of the scene, including ours, made it sound so off-the-wall that it could be reason enough to see the film.

Even Cotillard seemed surprised about the reaction when we asked her in a recent video interview, which you can watch below. “A lot of things are very special in this movie,” she says. “I went through this experience doing things that I had never done before and that I will probably never do again.” Cotillard says that’s mainly because of the offbeat style of director Leos Carax, noting, “You never know what to expect. The only thing you know is that you’re going to be surprised.”

Cotillard also seemed surprised by the quality of the movie’s Sparks-penned earworms, saying that her duet with Driver, “We Love Each Other So Much,” “was stuck in [her] head for weeks.” She also got stuck on the film’s opening number, “May We Start,” which was shot on location in Los Angeles. According to Cotillard, “We shot the movie in Europe, but the action of the movie takes place in L.A. We were very lucky to be able to… shoot that scene in Los Angeles. The joy was was really high. That’s the scene where we are all together singing that scene, and [it was] the [last] scene, as well. So, we’re in L.A. and we were all together singing and celebrating this very special journey.”

Annette is in theaters now, as well as streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can read our review of the movie, which we called “the weirdest Star Is Born riff ever,” right here.