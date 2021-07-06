Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Photo : Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Do you get oddly turned on when you watch Adam Driver punch a wall in Marriage Story even though his character clearly needs therapy? Do you find yourself falling for Kylo Ren’s sad boy schtick even though he killed his dad? Did you see that picture of Driver and Lady Gaga on the set of House Of Gucci and think “Daddy”? Did you sit through multiple seasons of Girls because you thought that tall guy was nice to watch onscreen? If none of that applies to you, well then, t oo bad! But if it does, then there’s great news for you and anyone else who still intensely thirsts over Driver despite his insistence on playing romantically unappealing characters.



Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver star in the upcoming dramedy musical Annette, and while Driver’s fans were getting excited to hear him sing again, there’s one important thing you need to know: Driver will sing Sparks songs while mimicking giving head. In an interview with Insider, Cotillard explains , “W e found ourselves singing in very complicated positions, doing back-crawling or mimicking cunnilingus; acrobatic positions that technically modify your song [the way you sing].”

The addition of any scene involving Driver eating someone out is obviously welcomed from those of us who are part of the Adam Driver T hirst Cl ub, but don’t expect this to be a traditional love story. This movie marks director Leos Carax’s first English-language film, and it is a musical—s oundtracked by ‘80s group Sparks— about a stand-up comedian and world-renowned opera singer who fall in love. However, the birth of their daughter, Annette, brings mysterious trouble. We don’t know exactly what kind of chaos Annette’s birth causes, but from the trailer it looks like Driver’s character gets really intense. The film makes its premiere tonight at Cannes, and it’s getting a limited theatrical release in the United States on August 6. Annette will then be available stream on Amazon Prime Video starting on August 20.

