In recent years, Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan—who died last month— wasn’t just famous for his delightful Tik Tok presence. He also appeared as a guest judge, contestant, or both on a number of reality competition shows including RuPaul’s Drag Race, Celebrity Big Brother UK, and The Masked Singer, the latter of which performed a sweet tribute to the comedian last night.



Jordan, who previously appeared on season 6 of the celebrity-guess-who show in the guise of an ice cream cone, had pre-taped an episode where he served as a guest judge (full-time judge Ken Jeong had Covid at the time) before his death on October 24. That episode, which aired last night, was dedicated to Jordan with a sweet tribute video memorializing his time as a friend of the show.

Leslie Jordan Tribute | Season 8 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER

When Jordan’s death was announced, the show also released a statement, reading : “We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever. We extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans.”

Jeong, who Leslie subbed in for on his final episode, sent his wishes with a Tweet reading: “More importantly, this is our dear friend Leslie Jordan’s last appearance on the show, and we dedicate this episode in his honor. ♥ you Leslie. We can feel your love from above.”



Fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger also posted a tribute on Instagram before the episode, which read: “We dedicate tonight’s episode to you, Leslie. We love and miss you!”

Jordan will also appear as himself in the upcoming documentary Body Electric, which examines body image in the LGBTQ+ community, and the comedic film Strangers In A Strange Land. Neither project has set a release date yet.