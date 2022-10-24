Leslie Jordan, the actor known for his turns on shows such as Will & Grace and American Horror Story, died at the age of 67. According to a report from TMZ, the comic was driving in Hollywood earlier today, when he suffered a medical emergency at the wheel, causing him to crash into a building.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” says Jordan’s agent David Shaul, per Variety. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 29, 1955. He began his acting career in 1986, with a small role on an episode of The Fall Guy. His first major television role would come in 1989, when he played Truman Fipps on Wes Craven’s The People Next Door. Some of his more recent work includes playing Phil on the Fox comedy Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season.

The actor was best known for his roles as Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace, Sid on The Cool Kids, Lonnie Garr on Hearts Afire, and for his numerous roles on American Horror Story. He garnered praise for his role was as Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram in the stage play Sordid Lives, going on to star in th e 2000 film adaptation with Olivia Newton-John.

In the last few years, Jordan became a rising star on TikTok and Instagram, gaining 5.8 million followers over the course of the pandemic for his playful, bright demeanor, humor, and thick Southern accent.