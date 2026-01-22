First full Masters Of The Universe trailer finds He-Man working in HR
Don't worry—he quickly follows his sword back to Eternia to save the day.Screenshot: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube
The next big Mattel movie looks like it’s pulling a few cues from Barbie. Both movies see an otherworldly hero relegated to a sterile and hostile Earth where they don’t fit in, but then have the chance to bring the lessons they learned here back to save their home. In Barbie, that meant embracing womanhood in all its forms and reaching a détante with men to live in something like harmony. In Masters Of The Universe, it looks like Prince Adam, aka He-Man, will get really buff and fight Skeletor (Jared Leto).
