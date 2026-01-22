First full Masters Of The Universe trailer finds He-Man working in HR

The next big Mattel movie looks like it’s pulling a few cues from Barbie. Both movies see an otherworldly hero relegated to a sterile and hostile Earth where they don’t fit in, but then have the chance to bring the lessons they learned here back to save their home. In Barbie, that meant embracing womanhood in all its forms and reaching a détante with men to live in something like harmony. In Masters Of The Universe, it looks like Prince Adam, aka He-Man, will get really buff and fight Skeletor (Jared Leto).



But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. In the first full trailer for Masters Of The Universe, which Amazon MGM shared today, Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) has been living in our capitalist dystopia for a while already. He’s got a job in HR, which bristles against his passion for swords: talking about them, drawing them, trying to steal them from mannequins. But he answers the call to heroism back to Eternia to try to save the day.

Galitzine and Leto lead the cast along with Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms and Camila Mendes as Teela. Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Charlotte Riley also star, with Kristen Wiig joining as the voice of “Roboto.” Masters Of The Universe will open in theaters on June 5, 2026.